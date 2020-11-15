Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.