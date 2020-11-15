Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00174175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00971666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00221203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00097274 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00377581 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, Coinone, HitBTC, DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

