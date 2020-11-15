Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%.

SPH stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

