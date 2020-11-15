Swarm City (SWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,133.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $313,431.43 and approximately $5,133.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00429457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.03274230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.