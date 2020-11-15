Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $148,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

