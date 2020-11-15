T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

