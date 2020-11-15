T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $127,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

