Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $93.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.