Taseko Mines (TGB) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Taseko Mines to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taseko Mines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million -$40.23 million -3.93 Taseko Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.44

Taseko Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% Taseko Mines Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taseko Mines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines Competitors 738 2843 2651 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Taseko Mines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Taseko Mines rivals beat Taseko Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.