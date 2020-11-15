TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$10,497.27 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans acquired 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,497.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at C$56,456.82.

TSE TRP opened at C$54.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.