TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Stake Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the second quarter worth $104,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the first quarter worth $204,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

TCP opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. TC PipeLines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC PipeLines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.