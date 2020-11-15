TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $29.11 on Friday. TC PipeLines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

