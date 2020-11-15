TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.44% of TEGNA worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 105,283 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

