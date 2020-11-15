TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.19

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.38. TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 3,789 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.