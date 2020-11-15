Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $408.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.80, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,364 shares of company stock valued at $57,352,119. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

