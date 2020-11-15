The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $96.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

