The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.87% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.