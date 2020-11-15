The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $256.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

