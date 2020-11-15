The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €135.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

