The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €181.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.67 ($194.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €150.18 ($176.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.17. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

