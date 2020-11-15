The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Davy Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

