The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.95% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 324.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

