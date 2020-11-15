The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

