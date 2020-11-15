The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.