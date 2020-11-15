The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 343,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 35.2% during the third quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

