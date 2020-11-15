The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $51,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.