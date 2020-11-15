The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

