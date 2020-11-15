The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $480,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.4% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 28.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.