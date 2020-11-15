The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 3.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.69. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

