The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,803,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 959,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

