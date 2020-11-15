The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JYNT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.89 million, a PE ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The Joint has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

