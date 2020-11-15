The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.43

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $33.76. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 132,504 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$648.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.1762553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

