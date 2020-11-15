The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.