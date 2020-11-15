The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

