The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

