The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,499.23

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,499.23 and traded as high as $4,788.00. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) shares last traded at $4,749.00, with a volume of 1,621,371 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,819.55 ($62.97).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,731.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,499.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

