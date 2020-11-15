The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,499.23

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,499.23 and traded as high as $4,788.00. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) shares last traded at $4,749.00, with a volume of 1,621,371 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,819.55 ($62.97).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,731.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,499.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

