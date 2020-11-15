Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,839,097 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc manufactures surgical and medical devices. It also produces nutraceuticals. The firm develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Oceanside, CA.

