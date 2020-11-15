TheStreet Lowers BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BBQ opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. BBQ has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13.

In other BBQ news, Director David Kanen acquired 249,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $787,301.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 268,343 shares of company stock worth $865,531.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

