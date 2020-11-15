Thomas Murley Sells 30,000 Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Stock

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

Thomas Murley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

LON GSF opened at GBX 107.70 ($1.41) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a PE ratio of -37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

