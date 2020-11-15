Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 3.2%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB)’s share price were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25. Approximately 303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

