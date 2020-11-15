TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

X opened at C$127.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67. TMX Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

