TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Receives C$2.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOG. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

TOG opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of $371.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

