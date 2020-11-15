Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.26. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,244,496 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

