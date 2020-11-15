TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 16th. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TPG Pace Beneficial Finance’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $10.02 on Friday.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

There is no company description available for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp..

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.