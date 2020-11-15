Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.92

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.92 and traded as low as $53.00. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 10,239 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46.

In related news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72). Also, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27). Insiders have acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,000 in the last 90 days.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

