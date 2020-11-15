Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,713 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,507,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 877,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

