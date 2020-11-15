Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 36,554 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 582.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 261,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

TENB stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,818,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,392. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

