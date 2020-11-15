Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,320 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $196.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45.

