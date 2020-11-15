Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,536 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

